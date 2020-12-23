There may still be some snow flurries in Gwinnett County this week, but weather forecasters are saying the more serious issues to be wary of are rain, cold temperatures and the most dreaded threat of all: black ice.
A special weather statement has been issued for north Georgia, including metro Atlanta that lasts through Thursday night. It warns that some snow flurries are possible, but it also states that the system bringing the flurries will move fast, which likely means there will be no snow covering the ground in metro Atlanta on Christmas Day.
"With the precipitation moving out so quickly, no accumulations are anticipated with these snow flurries," the National Weather Service's Peachtree City office said in the weather statement.
This is not the first time that mention of any snow falling in Gwinnett this week. Last weekend, weather forecasters had predicted snow might fall in Gwinnett on Christmas day, but that was dropped from the forecast by Monday.
But, what about that rain and ice in the forecast?
Yeah, that's the more serious issue which Gwinnettians apparently will need to be concerned about.
Heavy rain, with some thunderstorms and possible heavy winds, is expected to start moving through the area tonight. The snow flurries — if they do show up — are expected to be on the backside of the storms on Thursday.
And, then there are the cold temperatures and threat of ice.
"In addition to the flurries, cold air rushing in could allow for some black ice to develop even after the precipitation has ended," the National Weather Service said in its weather statement. "Winds will help dry things out but patches of black ice will be possible well into Christmas Eve night and linger into Christmas morning so caution is advised on area roads."
The overnight low from Christmas Eve heading into Christmas Day is forecast to be about 23 degrees, which is well below the freezing point for water to turn into ice.
More northern parts of the state, including areas as far south as northern Forsyth and Hall counties, could potentially see some snow accumulation, however.
