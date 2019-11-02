For nearly two decades, Duluth-based Rainbow Village has been dedicated to ending the cycles of homelessness, poverty and domestic violence by providing a host of critical services for area families needing a helping hand.
Doing this kind of work requires solid financial backing, much of which is acquired by the organization’s annual “We Are Family” Benefit Gala, one of the nonprofit’s largest fundraisers, which was held in early October at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
The event, which featured dinner, silent and live auctions and testimonials from graduates that are breaking the cycle, attracted some 300 patrons and raised $337,893. The 2017 “We Are Family” event raised $276,000 and last year’s gala brought in $300,000.
Rainbow Village also raises money through its annual Second Chance Golf Classic, which is held each spring and this year realized a boon of $88,100.
“All of the programs from our gala and golf classic go to support the operations and crucial programs available at the Rainbow Village campus,” said Melanie Conner, Rainbow Village’s CEO, who also spoke at the gala. “We have the capacity to house and serve 30 homeless families at any given time.
“Unlike many homeless programs that simply provide shelter and food, we provide programming in the areas of family stability, physical and mental wellbeing, education and training, financial counseling, money management, career development and employment assistance.
“We are devoted to helping the whole family – which is also why we provide programs for children at our campus. The funds we raise through events like this, as well as through other grants and donations, pave the way for the homeless families we serve to move on to their next home.”
Rainbow Village’s next planned major fundraiser will come in the spring with the 2020 Second Chance Golf Classic, set for May 4 at TPC Sugarloaf.
Rainbow Village accepts applications from homeless families with minor children throughout Georgia. For more information, visit www.rainbowvillage.org.