International water technology company Siemens is joining Gwinnett County's The Water Tower center for water innovation, research and development and training in Buford.
The Water Tower is being built next to the F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center near the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center in Buford, and county officials are heralding the addition of Siemens, who they called a "technology powerhouse in the water sector" to the group of founding partners for the research center.
“As we target new startups, having a company like Siemens onboard will provide excellent resources and support, allowing ideas to become solutions to today’s critical water challenges,” The Water Tower CEO Melissa Meeker said. “Siemens is helping us to hit the ground running with state-of-the-art technologies for testing and training. This is a major plus for Gwinnett County and our campus.”
Gwinnett County launched The Water Tower one year ago as a state-of-the-art campus where companies and researchers can conduct research, do technology demonstrations and do training and public outreach. The mission of the facility is to tackle water issues facing both the region and the water industry by finding solutions through the use of labs, pump stations, treatment plants and distribution and collection systems.
By signing an agreement to join The Water Tower, Siemens will become one of its founding partners, county officials said.
“The Water Tower’s mission to make a positive impact on the water industry fits perfectly with Siemens' goals. We look forward to helping the center’s team with their R&D efforts and providing critical industry feedback to help them succeed,” Siemens Digital Industries US Operating Company President Raj Batra said.
“Not only will Siemens utilize the center as a technology showcase and a supportive environment for our R&D activities, but the center will also be a connection to new ideas and innovations, as well as a focal training point where we can help address the workforce needs of tomorrow.”
