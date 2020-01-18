There are several issues that continue to be pressing matters that the metro Atlanta region will have to face in the future, whether it be how many more people move to the area, where they will live or how they get around, Atlanta Regional Commission Chairman Kerry Armstrong told the Gwinnett Chamber Friday.
By 2050, the region is expected to add 2.9 more residents, bringing the area's total population to 8.6 million people. By that time, the number of jobs in the region is also expected to increase by 1.2 million to hit a total of 4.7 million jobs in metro Atlanta.
"Big changes are coming," Armstrong said.
Armstrong said Gwinnett County is still projected to eventually surpass Fulton County in population to become Georgia's most populous county in the coming years, but Armstrong said the exact year "has not been pegged yet." He said it is expected to happen before 2050, however, based on current growth trends.
The projected growth across metro Atlanta has implications for the region in a number of different areas, including water, transportation and housing. Those are some of the areas that Armstrong sees as challenges facing the metro area in the years to come.
Metro Atlanta's water supplies, particularly Lake Lanier and the Chattahoochee River, have long been at the center of the ongoing water wars between Georgia, Florida and Alabama. A special master appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court has recommended the high court reject a claim filed by Florida to increase water flows down the Chattahoochee River, but Armstrong said vigilance is needed in case lawmakers representing Alabama or Florida try to pass legislation to circumvent a court decision that favors Georgia.
Conversation efforts will also need to be maintained in metro Atlanta.
"We're got to pay attention to extremes in weather changes, infrastructure issues — dams age, they have problems, they need to be fixed — and river beds have to be taken care of," Armstrong said.
"I think in my very first one of these speeches, I said one of the things that keeps me up at night is water, and I look forward to the day when we have that figured out. Well, we'll never have that figured out. It will always be our most precious resource and will require all of us, and succeeding generations, to pay attention to that."
As for how mobility is impacted by growth, Armstrong pointed to a few areas, such as a need for connected vehicle technology where cars can receive information about traffic issues including upcoming red lights, or whether metro Atlanta will see an increase in electric cars, which might require additional charging stations for those vehicles.
There are also the issues how transportation revenues will be generated if there is a decline in gas consumption, which is something that has provided a funding source for transportation projects through gas taxes.
Multifamily housing is also expected to see a big increase in the coming years.
"The Atlanta Apartment Association estimates that by 2045, there will be 290,000 more multifamily units built in our region," Armstrong said. "I don't care what you think about apartments, good or bad, but our people need places to live and they need places to live that they can afford to pay for."
Armstrong said that metro Atlanta has long enjoyed a reputation of having places to live that are available at affordable prices. He warned that is changing as housing prices increases outpace income increases, and that metro Atlanta could begin to see a drop in population if the affordable housing issue is not addressed.
"The fact is in metro Atlanta, most of our folks have to spend more than 50% of their disposable income on housing and mobility combined," Armstrong said. "That's a model that won't work. That needs to be more like 30%. We've got to find ways to make housing within reach of the people who make the world work."
A growing number of older people in the region will also be a factor metro Atlanta leaders will have to plan for.
"More than 1 million people will be age 75 or older (in 2050), making this group the fasting growing in the region," Armstrong said. "Right now, men outlive their ability to drive by ... seven years, women by 10 and that's just because women live longer.
"And these are not just going to be people who stay at home and watch soaps or play video games. These are vital Americans who have meaningful, powerful things to contribute to our society, but they can't drive. They've got to have a way to get around to their work, to their families, to their healthcare, to their church, to their library."
