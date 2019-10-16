According to Gwinnett County DOT, Buford Highway at Suwanee Creek Road is closed due to a water main break and the DOT says it anticipates the road to be closed for "several" hours.
Georgia DOT has closed Buford Highway and the detour route is McGinnis Ferry Road to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to Sugarloaf Parkway and the reverse. The detour route for Suwanee Creek Road is Suwanee Creek Road to Buford Highway to McGinnis Ferry North to Wildwood Road to Suwanee Creek Road and the reverse.
For further information contact the Department of Water Resources at 678.376.7000.