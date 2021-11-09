Jackson Electric Membership Corporation is accepting applications for the annual Washington Youth Tour, sponsored by the nation’s electric cooperatives.
Jackson EMC will send student delegates on an all-expense paid leadership development experience in Washington, D.C., June 16-23, 2022.
Current high school sophomores and juniors in the Jackson EMC service area who have demonstrated leadership potential, academic success and community service are encouraged to apply. Students may apply directly online at jacksonemc.com/wyt or through their high school guidance counselor or teacher, who may nominate candidates for consideration. Applications must be received at Jackson EMC by Jan. 28 of 2022.
Finalists will interview with a panel of business, community and university leaders to be chosen as one of Jackson EMC’s delegates to participate in the Washington Youth Tour leadership experience.
Sponsored by the nation’s electric cooperatives since 1958, the Washington Youth Tour is a weeklong, intensive tour designed to build leadership skills while educating young people about the cooperative business model. In addition to tours of the national monuments, highlights on the experiential trip include a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, a cruise on the Potomac River, visits to the Smithsonian museums, and meeting the Georgia congressional delegation.
