Jackson Electric Membership Corporation is accepting applications for the annual Washington Youth Tour, sponsored by the nation’s electric cooperatives. Jackson EMC will send four student delegates on an all-expense paid leadership development experience to Washington, D.C., June 18-25, 2020.
Current high school sophomores and juniors in the Jackson EMC service region who have demonstrated leadership potential, academic success and community service may apply online at jacksonemc.com/wyt or through their high school guidance counselor or teacher, who may nominate candidates for consideration. Applications must be received or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at any Jackson EMC office.
Ten finalists will interview with a panel of business, community and university leaders to be selected as one of Jackson EMC’s four delegates to receive the Washington Youth Tour leadership experience.
The fast-paced, high-energy program is designed to give students a taste of democracy in action, expose them to the nation’s rich history through visits to national monuments and museums, and encourage students to become politically-aware citizens.
“The Washington Youth Tour gave me the confidence I didn’t know I was missing,” said Katelyn Sheridan, a senior from North Gwinnett High School and 2019 tour delegate from Jackson EMC. “It taught me that I have the ability to influence people in my community.”
“The Washington Youth Tour enables you to grow as a leader with other motivated young leaders from across Georgia and the nation,” said Ahema Gaisie, a senior at Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology and 2019 tour delegate from Jackson EMC.
Sponsored by the nation’s electric cooperatives since 1958, the Washington Youth Tour is a weeklong, intensive tour designed to build leadership skills while educating young people about the cooperative business model. In addition to tours of the national monuments, highlights of the experiential trip feature a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, the Sunset Parade at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial (Imo Jima Memorial), a cruise on the Potomac River, visits to the Smithsonian museums, and meeting the Georgia congressional delegation.
For more information and to download an application, visit jacksoneme.com/wyt.