For Grace Cirino, her new home meant a new start and new opportunities for her children.
The South Sudanese immigrant came to the U.S. without a friend or relative to rely on. She said she was fortunate to have been educated in reading, writing and speaking English. That helped her land a job to support her three children. Through life’s ups and downs, she feels like she can finally start anew.
“Even though I went through the disappointment of divorce, that was not the end of my life,” she said on the stoop of her new home in Lilburn on Tuesday. “God has opened the door to this house.”
Next to her on that stoop was an Atlanta sports hero who is familiar with the hardships of a single mother trying to make ends meet. Former Atlanta Falcons running back Warrick Dunn grew up the oldest of six with just his mother to support them. He was raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where his mother, Betty Smothers, was a police officer. Dunn was 18 when she was ambushed and killed in 1993.
Cirino’s home is the 172nd home Dunn’s charity, Home for the Holidays, has provided down-payment assistance for and presented. Cirino’s home was one of a plot of three homes Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity was building next to each other in Lilburn. A $10,000 donation from Aaron's helped provide appliances and electronics.
Cirino helped build the house with the Habitat crews this summer and planned to move in with her two sons and daughter this fall. She didn’t know when she entered the house on Tuesday that it would be fully furnished.
“I did not expect this, that’s why I was so speechless to see all of this beautiful stuff in the house,” Cirino said.
The home’s living room was complete with a new TV and Xbox One. The kitchen’s pantry and refrigerator were stocked. Cirino’s three children — Scott, 13, Julian, 9, and Poleen, 8 — each had their own fully furnished and decorated bedrooms.
“They’re so happy,” she said. “Even they did not know we’d be blessed with this.”
Cirino said she considered not applying for assistance from Habitat for Humanity out of pride. Her pastor inspired her to apply for the program, hoping it would bring some joy into her life.
Dunn left a trademark touch in the home, something he’s left in each of the 172 homes he’s provided through the years. An apple pie was left on the kitchen table. Apple was Dunn’s mother’s favorite pie. Dunn wants to emphasize the idea of the “American Dream,” which he hopes Cirino and her family can achieve with some assistance from the organizations and sponsors that helped build the house.
“Grace’s story is different and unique,” Dunn said. “I understand to become a homeowner, it’s a journey. It’s a commitment and sacrifice for the impact stable housing can have on the kids and the family overall.”
Cirino said she’s eager for the home and payment assistance from Dunn’s charity to open the door to a better career by earning a college degree. The impact the home has on her family, she said, is generational.
“By God’s grace, my grandchildren will see this house,” she said.