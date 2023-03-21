Gwinnett County will get federal funding to install new safety measures along Singleton Road, U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff announced on Tuesday.
The county will get $1 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation, or SMART, Grants Program to install the technology-based hybrid beacons at crossings on the roadway. The grant program was set up by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was passed into law last year.
It is one of two Georgia projects that will get SMART Grant funding, according to the senators. The other project is in Chatham County.
“These new investments that will strengthen the infrastructure of two of Georgia’s most populous counties are the result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Senator Ossoff and I championed,” Warnock said. “From metro Atlanta to the coastline and in between, I will continue to work to deliver even more investments to upgrade our state’s infrastructure so Georgians can have safer communities and stronger connectivity.”
The purpose of the SMART Grants is to fund projects that are designed to install smart technology infrastructure that can help make transportation systems more efficient and safe.
The Singleton Road corridor has been the scene of several incidents since 2018 involving pedestrians who were trying to cross the road, which is why it was chosen to receive funding, according to the senators. The idea is that the hybrid beacons that will be installed on the road will help with safe crossings in an areas that is home to minority communities and low-income residents, but it will not be the only effort along the corridor that will be funded by Gwinnett's grant.
The money will also be used to install connected vehicle technology that will let drivers know where there is increased boarding at bus stops located on the roadway.
Warnock wrote a letter to U.S. DOT officials last year to support Gwinnett's grant request.
Meanwhile, Warnock's and Ossoff's offices said Chatham County's grant will help pay for micro transit in the Savannah area.
“Senator Warnock and I are delivering these upgrades through the bipartisan infrastructure law to keep families safe and make it easier to get around town,” Ossoff said. “Our bipartisan infrastructure law will deliver long-overdue upgrades to Georgia’s infrastructure for years to come.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
