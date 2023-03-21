Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff combined.jpg

From left, U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff

Gwinnett County will get federal funding to install new safety measures along Singleton Road, U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff announced on Tuesday.

The county will get $1 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation, or SMART, Grants Program to install the technology-based hybrid beacons at crossings on the roadway. The grant program was set up by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was passed into law last year.

