Blood donations are in high demand during the coronavirus pandemic. Healthy donors are encouraged to give blood to help patients counting on lifesaving blood.
The American Red Cross will be conducting several blood drives at Gwinnett County parks in April. The appointments range from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates at these locations:
• Shorty Howell Park Activity Building in Duluth | April 22, 23, 28 and 29
• Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center in Lawrenceville | April 21 and 28
• Bethesda Park Senior Center in Lawrenceville | April 21, 27, and 28
• Lilburn Activity Building in Lilburn | April 22 (noon to 6 p.m.)
You can schedule a Red Cross blood donation appointment at rcblood.org/appt, or download the Blood Donor App and use sponsor code GCPR.
