Walton EMC refunding $10.2 million to customer-owners (copy)

Tens of thousands of Walton Electric Membership Corporation customer-owners are helping local charities with their spare change by allowing the cooperative to round up their electric bill to the next dollar. In turn, that empowers the Operation Round Up program to help local charities when they need it most.

In the most recent distributions, $174,037 aided worthy organizations and needy individuals throughout the utility’s 10-county service area.