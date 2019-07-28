Local children who might not be able to afford new school supplies won’t have to worry this year, thanks to a partnership between Walmart and The Salvation Army that provides back-to-school items to kids in need.
On Aug. 3, the two entities are joining forces for the annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign, which will be held at 42 metro Atlanta-area Walmarts, eight of which are in Gwinnett.
The way the event works is in-store shoppers will receive lists of needed school supplies, which they can then purchase and drop off at The Salvation Army’s collection bins located at the front of each store. The Salvation Army will then distribute those items to children.
“There are thousands of students throughout metro Atlanta heading back to school this year, and a large percentage of them will need assistance to start the school year off right,” said Capt. Jeremy Mockabee of The Salvation Army of Gwinnett County. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school. It’s the boost of confidence they need to have a successful year.”
A nationwide effort, about 3,000 similar campaigns will be taking place at Walmart stores in other states.
For those unable to make it to the store Aug. 3, there is a searchable online registry with all the items needed; it can be accessed at http://bit.ly/2Goeh5v.
The eight Gwinnett Walmart stores that will take part in Stuff the Bus are located at:
♦ 3059 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville;
♦ 630 Collins Hill Road, Lawrenceville;
♦ 4004 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn;
♦ 1550 Scenic Highway, Snellville;
♦ 2912 W. Main St., Snellville;
♦ 4975 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross;
♦ 2635 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth; and
♦ 3795 Buford Drive, Buford.
For more information about The Salvation Army, visit salvationarmyatlanta.org.