A Walmart Academy in Lawrenceville that is traditionally available to help employees of the retailer learn how to handle new trends in the retail industry as well how to grow their career and work their way up the company ladder is opening its doors to the public. And it will help teach attendees life skills at no cost.
The Walmart Academy located at the Walmart Supercenter at 1400 Lawrenceville Highway is offering virtual programs in areas such as personal finance, how to buy a car or house and how to advance career-wise. These programs are called Walmart Community Academies.
Residents can register now at www.communityclasses.wal-mart.com/.
Walmart describes the academy program, which was launched in 2016, as an asset that helped its employees get higher pay, increased responsibility, career advancement, skills training and education.
It has also trained employees on customer service and management. People who participate in the program learn leadership, merchandising and operations in addition to customer service.
There are 202 Walmart Academies located around the U.S. that have provided more than 2 million trainings. During the pandemic, it has offered more than 100,000 virtual learning sessions.
"We believe the Academies can help create a better, more consistent customer experience, provide associates the skills they need to succeed and advance, increase management retention and build a stronger talent pipeline for the company," Walmart said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.