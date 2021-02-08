A new Walmart Health center has opened at 3245 Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd, adjacent to the Walmart Supercenter.
The facility provides affordable and accessible healthcare for members of the Suwanee community. Walmart officials said they are partnering with several on-the-ground health providers to be "a first-of-its-kind health center to deliver primary and urgent care, labs, X-ray and diagnostics, counseling, dental, and hearing services all in one facility at affordable, transparent pricing regardless of a patient’s insurance status."
The Suwanee Walmart Health center is the 17th Walmart Health location the retailer has opened in Georgia. Walmart Health is operated by qualified medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers and optometrists. Walmart Care Hosts and Community Health Workers onsite help customers navigate their visit, understand resources and be a familiar presence for regular visits.
“Now more than ever, access to quality health care is critical to the wellbeing of our communities across the Peach State,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We are proud to now have 17 Walmart Health centers in Georgia to deliver affordable care where it is needed most. With these facilities, Walmart is leading the way to increase options and lower costs for hardworking Georgians in Suwanee and throughout the state, and we are grateful for their partnership.”
Customers can also expect a whole new look and experience in the store with the launch of new Vision Center and Pharmacy concepts that aim to drive an enhanced patient experience.
The new pharmacy is designed with the customer in mind, integrating feedback from thousands of customers to put convenience, simplicity and elevated service at the forefront in the redesigned space.
