A Waffle House in Canton will have to be sanitized and some employees are being told to self-quarantine themselves until this weekend after a worker at the diner tested positive for the coronavirus known as COVID-19.
FOX 5 Atlanta reported the affected employee worked at the restaurant March 1. The Waffle House has closed while it is sanitized.
The Cherokee County restaurant is located at 1849 Marietta Highway. Those workers who worked with their affected co-worker in March 1 must remain in self-quarantine until Saturday.
"To our knowledge, none of those associates have shown any sign of illness," a Waffle House spokesperson told FOX 5.
The affected employee has not worked at the restaurant, or any other restaurant, since March 1.
The affected employee has been released by hospital officials, but they are still under quarantine.
