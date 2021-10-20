Voya Financial, Inc., a leading provider of retirement plans for educators, recently announced that a group of teachers from Baggett Elementary School in Lawrenceville has received a $2,000 grant as part of the company’s 2020 Unsung Heroes awards competition.
The group that received the grant from Voya includes Amy Sapp, Mitch Green, Lucas Findlay, Ashley Couey, Kristyn Lopez, Allan Gehrisch, and Katina Terry.
For 25 years, the Voya Unsung Heroes program has awarded grants to K-12 educators in the United States to honor their innovative teaching methods, creative educational projects, and their ability to positively influence the children they teach. Since the program’s inception, Voya has awarded more than $5.8 million in support of educators through this nationwide program.
“Educators have faced unprecedented challenges during this past year and, more than ever, need support as they work to develop today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders,” said Angela Harrell, Voya’s chief diversity and corporate responsibility officer and president, Voya Foundation. “Our Unsung Heroes program helps bring to life educators’ innovative teaching ideas to enrich the learning experience and better prepare our nation’s children for a rapidly changing workplace.
“This year, educators like those on this team have had to be particularly innovative to find new and creative ways to reach students and keep them engaged during challenging times,” she added. “We are proud to support educators across the country as they go above and beyond to ensure they are connecting with their students with innovative approaches to learning.”
The team’s innovative project, “Comparing Garden Systems,” will allow students to explore the benefits and challenges of three types of food production — aquaponic, hydroponic and traditional gardens — while providing fresh, organic food for the school community.
The project’s goal is to impact hunger in the local community while giving students an active learning experience in which they can engineer solutions to a real-world problem that directly impact their lives. K-5 students will use these gardens as tools as they explore the Georgia Standards of Excellence in science, math, reading and writing.
The teachers said they hope the program will provide students with the opportunity to take a leadership role in maintaining all three garden systems and to develop solutions to the challenges associated with each.
Selected from applicants from schools across the United States, the group is among only 50 winners who will receive the $2,000 award to help fund and bring their program to life. In addition, they will now compete with other finalists for one of the top three prizes — an additional $5,000, $10,000 or $25,000 from Voya Financial.
