A voting rights watchdog group is attacking Georgia's new election rules after 48 out-of-precinct provisional ballots cast in the state's general election were rejected in Gwinnett over paperwork issues.
All Voting is Local highlighted the provisional ballots, which it asserts should have been counted, in a statement the group issued late Tuesday afternoon. The statement came hours after Gwinnett County's elections board certified the county's results from the Nov. 8 general election.
But, while the issue happened in Gwinnett, All Voting Is Local is directing all of its criticism at state lawmakers and state officials over Senate Bill 202. The General Assembly passed the bill, and Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law, last year to reform elections in Georgia.
The reforms were a response to the 2020 election, when President Joe Biden became the first Democrat in decades to win Georgia in a presidential race.
“Today, we learned that 48 would-be — and should-be — Gwinnett County voters had their properly cast out-of-precinct provisional ballots rejected due to errors in accompanying paperwork as required under SB 202," All Voting is Local Georgia State Director Kristin Nabers said in a statement. "It's clear from the outset that SB 202 was unnecessary and continues to sow chaos into Georgia’s ability to run a smooth and accessible election."
Senate Bill 202 added some new restrictions and requirements on out-of-precinct provisional ballots. In the past, a voter could cast a provisional ballot outside of their assigned polling precinct at any time of of the day during voting hours on election day.
Under the new law, out-of-precinct provisional ballots can only be counted if they are cast after 5 p.m., and the voter is required to sign an affidavit and list a reason why they cannot make it to their assigned polling location by 7 p.m., as well as the time of day when the ballot as cast.
"It is a new requirement of SB202, this affidavit," Gwinnett Elections Supervisor Zach Manifold said. "It's affecting all counties throughout the state."
Gwinnett County had a total of 255 out-of-precinct provisional ballots that were cast on Nov. 8. Of those, 196 of the provisional ballots were filled out properly and had their accompanying affidavit. Another 11 ballots were filled out and submitted before 5 p.m., and therefore could not be counted.
Manifold said 45 of the remaining 48 ballots did not have an affidavit with them while the remaining three had affidavits but the time when the ballot was cast was not listed.
The county's election supervisor said Gwinnett and other counties encountered the same issue during the primary in May. As a result, Gwinnett created a new out-of-precinct document in an effort to consolidate the paperwork as much as possible.
One one side, document has the affidavit. Other other side, it has the voter certificate.
"All counties were trying to figure out how to solve this problem after the primary," Manifold said. "I think a lot of counties were getting back provisional ballots but they weren't getting back the affidavit attached to it and everybody was trying figure out if there was anything we could do to improve this.
"I think we were the first county that came up with an idea of having a voter certificate on one side of a form and then the affidavit on the other side. That definitely helped whenever a poll worker used the specific form for out-of-precinct. Now, the problem is making sure that they're using that form every time they have an out-of-precinct voter."
While the rejected out-of-precinct provisional ballots in Gwinnett would have had little impact on any races in the county due to how few there were, it does highlight an issue elections officials have to try and address before the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff election.
Manifold said elections office staff is researching why the issue happened on Nov. 8 and the goal is take steps to fix it before Dec. 6.
"It has the precincts on the 48 (rejected ballots)," he said. "We'll identify the precincts and then reach out to those poll workers."
The elections supervisor said the incident will be used as an example in future poll worker training on the importance of making sure all of the paperwork is filled out. A checklist that will be sent out to poll workers ahead of the runoff will also include a reminder to ensure all of the paperwork is properly filled out.
The run up to the runoff has already seen some confusion over Saturday voting during the advance voting period. Senate Bill 202 reduced the wait time between an election and runoff from nine weeks to four weeks.
Elections officials initially said early voting for the runoff would begin on a Saturday after Thanksgiving, but the Secretary of State's Office later announced a separate 2016 state law prohibits early voting from starting within two days of a state holiday.
Thanksgiving and the day after it are state holidays, and therefore, according to the Secretary of State's Office, Saturday voting will not be possible for the runoff.
“Sadly, what happened in Gwinnett exemplifies SB 202’s unjust burden on election officials and voters alike," Nabers said. "As we head into the runoff, poll workers deserve clear guidance that allows them to perform their responsibilities while letting Georgians exercise their constitutional right to vote.”
