I voted sticker Gwinnett.jpg (copy)

Gwinnett County's new multilingual 'I Voted' sticker is shown in this file photo from last month. Voting rights watchdog group, All Voting is Local, is using the rejection of 48 out-of-precinct provisional ballots in Gwinnett County over paperwork issues as a basis to criticize Georgia's new voting rules.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

A voting rights watchdog group is attacking Georgia's new election rules after 48 out-of-precinct provisional ballots cast in the state's general election were rejected in Gwinnett over paperwork issues.

All Voting is Local highlighted the provisional ballots, which it asserts should have been counted, in a statement the group issued late Tuesday afternoon. The statement came hours after Gwinnett County's elections board certified the county's results from the Nov. 8 general election.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.