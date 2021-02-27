Gwinnett County already offers election materials in English and Spanish because of a federal mandate dealing with language access for non-English speaking voters, but the county could soon expand that access to at least three Asian languages as well.
Gwinnett commissioners are looking at possibly making at least some elections materials available in Korean, Vietnamese and Chinese in the future.
“We have a responsibility to ensure access to voting,” county commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendricksons said. “We want to make sure we’re removing barriers to voting, not creating more barriers ...
“Locally, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners is working on ways to ensure we can increase access through language equity with our voting materials so that our residents who have limited English proficiency can have access to materials so that we can understand the voting process.”
The county began offering elections materials in Spanish after 2016. That was when the U.S. Census Bureau added Gwinnett to a list of counties where at least one group of non-English speaking residents had grown to be a large enough portion of the population that the federal government mandated elections materials in that group’s native language.
In Gwinnett’s case, the group that reached that threshold was the Spanish-speaking community, and thus the county is required by the federal government to provide materials in English and Spanish.
Those materials include Spanish language ballots, signs, instructions, election legal ads, absentee ballot envelops and even stickers that say both “I voted” and “Yo vote.”
What commissioners are considering now is to make that available to additional minority groups that have immigrated to Gwinnett County in recent decades.
“We are discussing and talking about ways to expand that to include languages to reach our Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities and make sure that they have access to those materials as well,” Hendrickson said. “This is about ensuring equal access to voting, not restricting those rights.”
Gwinnett Elections Supervisor Kristi Royston said the idea came up during a presentation a company called Profile Marketing and Public Relations gave commissioners on Feb. 16.
“There was also a representative there from Asian Americans Advancing Justice and she was the one who actually mentioned the three distinct languages that would be most affected in Gwinnett County,” Royston said.
U.S. Census Bureau population estimates show people of Korean descent are believed to make up 2.6% of Gwinnett’s population while people of Vietnamese descent make up 2.4% and people of Chinese descent make up 1.5%. The data shows Asian Indians are estimated to make up another 2.8% of the county’s population.
Hendrickson said she received as many as 150 emails over the weekend of Feb. 20-21 from people weighing in on the proposal after voting rights group Fair Fight sent out a text message blast encouraging people to write the commissioners and ask them to go forward with the proposal.
“I was actually excited because every single one of those emails said ‘We support you in this effort,’ “ Hendrickson said. “That says to me that this is not about me making a decision on behalf of those people who would be affected, but also people who don’t speak those languages support their neighbors having access to these services.”
