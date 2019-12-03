Voters in Braselton, Norcross and Snellville settled lingering election questions, picking winners in runoff elections in each city.
In the only runoff that featured an incumbent, Braselton Councilwoman Becky Richardson cruised to a victory over Richard Mayberry by capturing 61.6% of the 159 votes cast in the Council District 1 race. Richardson received 98 votes, compared to 61 votes for Mayberry.
In Snellville, Solange Destang cruised to a 557-401 victory over Brittany Marmol in the open Post 2 City Council runoff. Marmol is the wife of City Councilman Roger Marmol, who currently holds the Post 2 seat but opted to not seek reelection this year.
In Norcross, Bruce Gaynor narrowly defeated Tyler Hannel by a margin of 274-232, in the open city council runoff to replace Councilman Dan Hatch.
The results are unofficial until they are certified by election officials.