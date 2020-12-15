Thanks to a pivotal presidential election and an energized team of faculty, staff, administrators and students, more than 450 Meadowcreek High School students have registered to vote in 2020.
Credit school librarian Cicely Lewis for not only getting students registered through her Vote Woke program, but also for educating students on the decisions they made and make while at the polls and reminding them of the importance of each and every opportunity to cast a ballot.
“We stress to our students that the presidential election is not the only election,” said Lewis, who earlier this year was recognized as the 2020 School Librarian of the Year by the School Library Journal and Scholastic, a youth-centric media company. “It’s not even the most important election.
“It’s the local elections where you get more bang for your buck, so we’ve been teaching them that. We had a book club talk and students began to realize how important local elections are…These are the young people who are going to be leading our country. I’m excited about the future.”
A prolific grant writer, Lewis applied for an MTV Prom Challenge grant, where schools won money for their proms based on registration numbers. Meadowcreek received a $5,000 grant (and a phone call from former First Lady Michelle Obama) but since the school wasn’t able to host a prom this past spring due to COVID concerns, Lewis has used a portion of the MTV funds to waive senior class dues for deserving students.
“The prom was canceled due to COVID, but we still wanted to continue our registration efforts even without the prom,” she said. “I decided to start the VoteWoke Challenge, a challenge that gets kids to do certain things and in exchange can get their senior dues paid. They have to register to vote, or help register at least five people to vote, they have to read a book about voting and write a review and they have to attend a voting event in our school.
“We’ve paid the senior fees out of the MTV grant money. Because we couldn’t do the prom, we don’t know if we’ll even have a prom (in 2021), I decided the best way to deal with this is to pay their fees – cap and gown, T-shirt and other things.”
Rachel Brown, an administrative assistant at the school Lewis calls ‘the hidden figure” who does a lot of the work but eschews attention, said that during the 2019-20 school year, Lewis’ initiative garnered 398 registrants before the coronavirus closed many schools (and, as Lewis pointed out, there were still 20 Democrats in the race for the presidency). In the 2020-21 school year, 57 students have registered to vote.
“Last year, registration was great before the lockdown. We had the entire media center decorated and we really did it up before the pandemic hit,” said Brown. “I really feel like we generated a lot of enthusiasm.”
And with a runoff for two U.S. Senate seats set to be contested on Jan. 5, Lewis said students were still talking about elections. And she said several students began to understand about the importance of every vote.
“Initially, some of them were really discouraged,” she said. “They told me they didn’t feel like their one vote would matter. One students asked me, ‘Why are you concerned with just me? I’m just one person.’ I persuaded them and kept pushing and reaching out.
“Students sent me pictures of themselves at the polls. They were so proud and they were so happy. I know that I have created lifelong voters. I can tell just from talking to them. It’s a culture you have to cultivate. You have to let them see how important voting his. I could not stress to them enough – our efforts were nonpartisan, and I stressed to them that I didn’t care who they voted for; I just wanted them to vote and to be knowledgeable about who you’re voting for.”
Although the deadline to register for the January runoff election has passed, Lewis said she’s still hearing from students about registering. And she said that she thinks she’s found a venue where she can help her community.
“I’ve caught the voter registration bug,” said Lewis, a Mississippi native who moved to Georgia a dozen years ago. “Going through COVID and everything that has happened, this has definitely been a bright spot. Coming to work every day, you get so sad watching the news…and just to be able to have this little bit of joy and the hope it gave me and my teammates here, to have that bright spot has meant the world to me.
“I just feel this is my purpose, something I’m meant to do. I’m good at it. I’ve always wanted to help kids, and registering kids to vote is the biggest, greatest gift you can give to them. I’m so excited about continuing.”
