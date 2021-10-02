Offers go here

featured

Vote Mama PAC endorses state Rep. Rebecca Mitchel in 2022 election cycle

The 2022 state elections are more than a year away, but a state legislator from Snellville is getting an endorsement for her expected re-election bid.

State Rep. Rebecca Mitchell, D-Snellville, was endorsed by Vote Mama, which is a political action committee that focuses on supporting Democrats who are moms. Mitchell is one of eight candidates who were endorsed by the group this past week, but she was the only legislator from Georgia in that group.

“I am so excited to support these candidates who are the bold change-makers we need to deliver progressive action at the state level," Vote Mama Founder and CEO Liuba Grechen Shirley said.

"From action on climate to reproductive care, they are committed to addressing the needs of working families and using the state legislature as a tool for equity and justice. Mothers bring a unique perspective to office, and I am confident that these candidates will lead with the compassion and conviction necessary to create a brighter future for all children.”

Mitchell, who is an epidemiologist, is in her first term as a legislator. She defeated longtime state legislator Brett Harrell in the 2020 general election to flip the District 106 seat in south Gwinnett.

"To say serving in a state legislature while having many small children in the middle of a once in a century pandemic is an exercise in multitasking is the art of the undersell,” Mitchell said. “I am honored to be a policymaker in this moment and hope my voice makes a difference right here for the people who have elected me."

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

