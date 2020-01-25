Mill Creek High School senior Emily Lenius approached a shrinking mound of Christmas trees in the parking lot of Bethesda Park in Lawrenceville on a cold Saturday morning.
She was one of 15 to 20 volunteers with Mill Creek’s environmental club helping turn unwanted Christmas trees into mulch. Mill Creek’s contingent was a small portion of more than 100 student volunteers for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful’s annual Bring One for the Chipper "tree-cycling" event. The mulch will be used on trails in Gwinnett County parks.
Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, said approximately 1,500 trees were recycled on Saturday. Those numbers are down from previous years, she said, possibly because more families are buying artificial trees.
Marlatt said the staff to operate chippers and other equipment were provided with the help from partners Jackson EMC, Walton EMC, the Department of Transportation, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services and Parks and Recreation.
“Tree-cycling is much more sustainable because it doesn’t take up precious landfill space,” Marlatt said. “It’s economical for the county and their budget.”
Students wore high school hoodies and letterman jackets from Berkmar, Grayson and Brookwood. About 60 of Saturday morning’s volunteers were from the Brookwood High School baseball team. Two weeks into their preseason, the Broncos were building team chemistry while helping fulfill Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful’s mission of sustainability.
“It feels good to help and to be out with the team and see all the people out her volunteering,” senior Tyler Dudman said. “It just makes you feel good.”
Bring one for the Chipper was just the first community service stop for the Broncos on Saturday. Brookwood also spent time cleaning Snellville roads in preparation for Run the Reagan on Saturday afternoon before heading to practice.
Derrick Heberling, area director for student athlete mentoring organization NG3, said Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful came to him looking for volunteers. Heberling, who organizes the mentoring program and Brookwood, brought a small army.
“Ultimately, we want to do small-group mentoring, but we feel like the community service aspect really starts to change the heart of kids,” Heberling said.
