Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful needs some help from the community.
The environmental organization announced it is looking for volunteers for the annual Bring One For the Chipper event from 8 until 11 a.m. on Saturday at Bethesda Park, which is located at 225 Bethesda Church Road in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful has been collecting live Christmas trees at fire stations across Gwinnett since Dec. 26 and the volunteers are needed to sort and carry trees that wood chipping crews will then turn into mulch.
"Be one of the many community volunteers that will help chip trees to mulch at one of the largest Christmas tree recycling events in Georgia," Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful officials said in a call for volunteers announcement.
"Recycling Christmas trees saves precious landfill space and provides an easy and environmentally conscious solution for residents."
Anyone interested in volunteering for the event — whether they be individuals or school, community or church groups — can sign up at www.gwinnettcb.org/event/bring-one-chipper/. They will be required to print out a volunteer waiver form from the website, and they must sign that form and bring it with them to the event.
Volunteers must be 14 or older. Any volunteers under 18 must have parent or guardian consent.
Volunteers must wear long pants and thick-soled, closed-toe shoes and are encouraged to also wear other "weather-appropriate, comfortable clothing that you won’t mind getting dirty."
