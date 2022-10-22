By late Friday morning, Grayson resident Zaneta Ivery had settled on a routine for sorting and arranging shirts, pants and dresses on racks at Lawrenceville-based Street Wise's offices.

Each rack was already identified what what clothing item and gender it was for. There were racks just for boys tops, girls tops, dresses, boys pants and girls pants.

