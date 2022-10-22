By late Friday morning, Grayson resident Zaneta Ivery had settled on a routine for sorting and arranging shirts, pants and dresses on racks at Lawrenceville-based Street Wise's offices.
Each rack was already identified what what clothing item and gender it was for. There were racks just for boys tops, girls tops, dresses, boys pants and girls pants.
Once a rack was filled with clothes, Ivery then went back through and arranged them by type and style.
"I wish I could do more but we have limited time," Ivery said. "Having volunteered at enough place and with enough projects, you think about if you flip the script, how if I were doing it, I would want it to be presented ... It's all about presentation."
Ivery was one of several volunteers spread out across Gwinnett County on Friday to help out during Gwinnett Great Days of Service projects. A total of about 23 projects were were conducted between Friday and Saturday.
This marked the first year since before the COVID-19 pandemic that Gwinnett Great Days of Service has offered in-person events where residents can volunteer to do community service work. The effort was done as supply drives the last two years due to the pandemic.
There were still more than a dozen collections done this year in addition to the in-person projects, organizers said.
"In 2019, they had about 10-12 projects and of course then because of the pandemic, it went straight to collections only so we're super excited to do collections as well as incorporate the projects back in (this year)," Gwinnett County Community Services Collaboration Manager Muriam Nafees said. "And, then hopefully, make it bigger and better in the years down and continue with that tradition."
This year also marked a big change for Gwinnett Great Days of Service. It was the first year that Volunteer Gwinnett oversaw the effort. Volunteer Gwinnett took over Great Days of Service this year from the Gwinnett Coalition, which launched the Great Days effort more than 20 years ago.
"It's an awesome tradition that's been around for 22 years so kudos for the coalition to start it up and we're super excited to take on the torch and just continue it," Nafees said.
At Street Wise, a handful of volunteers spent Friday morning sifting through clothes that had been donated for a teen clothing giveaway event. Some of the clothing was already held by Street Wise and a lot more was collected by 12Stone Church members as well as Revolution Teen Center, but they had to be sorted by type in advance.
And, while many clothing items were hung on racks, others were folded and put in boxes. In addition to dresses, tops and bottoms, there were also slippers, shoes, pajamas and hats among other things that had to be sorted.
By the end of the sorting, more than a dozen racks, as well as about a dozen bins, were filled with clothes and ready to be distributed.
"It's been great (to have the Great Days volunteers)," Revolution Teen Center Co-founder and Executive Director Karen Carey said. "There's no way we could have done all of this by ourselves. I'm blown away by how many clothes we got donated."
Street Wise Executive Director Tracy Joseph said the organization helps families who are facing housing and food insecurity issues through assistance programs, including food distribution efforts. The teen clothing event, which was held Saturday, was the result of feedback from teens that Street Wise works with.
Teens served by Street Wise could come and get a few pieces of clothing. Some of the clothing was gently used. Other pieces of clothing were seemingly new with the tags still attached.
"It's been kind of a thing we've been working on for over a year," Joseph said. "We've been looking at what we could do for our teens, starting first with the teens that we identified as clients through their families at Street Wise ...
"We put together a survey, sent it out and the parents and the kids had to actually answer it. One of the questions of the teens was, 'What's your No. 1 immediate need?' The largest percentage answered, 'Clothing.' "
Joseph estimated Street Wise received donations of about 1,500 pounds of clothing for the event.
For the volunteers, the opportunity to help Street Wise get ready for the clothing giveaway was a chance to learn about a group they were not familiar with.
Ivery, for example, said she had never heard of Streetwise until she discovered the clothing sorting project would be taking place as part of Gwinnett Great Days of Service.
Ivery works for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and she has always approached Gwinnett Great Days of Service, which is an annual county-wide community service effort, as a way to learn about new nonprofits that could benefit from DCA assistance, particularly in terms of funding.
In Streetwise, she found a Lawrenceville-based organization that works to help families who need help meeting basic needs, such as food and clothing.
"I enjoyed it because of the tour of the facility," Ivery said. "It's just amazing to see the capacity of people that they serve and talking to the staff members and meeting people like that."
And, it will not be the last time she does work with Street Wise either.
"Absolutely (in) two ways, professionally and to help through volunteering," she said about the chances of doing more work with the organization.
