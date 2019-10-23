Meadowcreek High School and the United Way of Greater Atlanta partnered with Crawford & Company, which provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies, for the company's 11th annual Global Day of Service event on Oct. 19.
Employees in the Crawford Atlanta Support Center and their families participated in a beautification project at the high school that focused on six areas: garden trailer cleaning and painting, outside trail space beautification, outside learning space maintenance, cleaning football field concession and updating hygiene kits and career kits.
“Global Day of Service is a manifestation of our RESTORE values and an opportunity for us to share them with our community. We are excited to partner with United Way of Greater Atlanta and Meadowcreek High School,” Crawford president and chief executive officer, Harsha V. Agadi said.
Meadowcreek students and staff teamed up with volunteers to assist on the project. At total of 129 volunteers attended the event at Meadowcreek. Weather conditions made work difficult, but volunteers were able to accomplish mulching outdoor learning space, re-working garden and vegetable beds, pressure washing and painting football field concession stand, building benches for garden area and learning space
“This project will provide Meadowcreek High School with an opportunity to bring students, teachers, parents and the community together to enhance and preserve the beautiful and healthy outdoor learning environments at our school," Meadowcreek principal Kevin Wood said. "These updates will allow for teaching and learning to be enhanced beyond the regular classroom for all students. Partnerships are essential to the success of any school, and we are extremely thankful to United Way and Crawford & Company for this amazing opportunity to build relationships with our community that will last beyond this project. Our students and staff cannot wait to work with the volunteers.”
Crawford, an Atlanta-based company, invites its offices around the world to celebrate Global Days of Service in October to volunteer and support charities and outreach efforts in their communities. Last year’s global events included over 50 projects ranging from tree planting to offering support to veterans.