A Gwinnett County volunteer, right, helps out at a mobile food distribution event in this undated photo. Volunteer Gwinnett his hosting several drive thru food distribution events, spread across four county parks, between now and the end of June.
Gwinnett County residents who struggle to get fresh, shelf-stable foods because of financial difficulties will have several opportunities through the middle of the year to get those foods at no cost.
Volunteer Gwinnett is holding several free drive thru food distribution events at four Gwinnett County parks between now and June as part of the Gwinnett Serves effort. The parks include: Bryson Park in Lilburn, Best Friend Park in Norcross, Shorty Howell Park in Duluth and Lenora Park in Snellville.
Each park is hosting three food distribution events. Each event begins at 3 p.m. and continues until supplies run out.
Residents do not need to show identification
Bryson Park, which is located at 5075 Lawrenceville Highway, already held its first event on Jan. 10, but it has future events planned for March 14 and May 9.
Shorty Howell Park, which is located at 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, had its first event planned for Tuesday and will have subsequent events on March 21 and May 23.
Best Friend Park, which is located at 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, will hold its first distribution event on Feb. 14 — Valentine's Day — will two other events planned for April 11 and June 13.
The first event at Lenora Park, which is located at 4515 Leora Church Road, will be held on Feb. 28 with additional events planned for April 25 and June 27.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.