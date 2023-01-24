Volunteer Gwinnett drive thru food distribution file photo

A Gwinnett County volunteer, right, helps out at a mobile food distribution event in this undated photo. Volunteer Gwinnett his hosting several drive thru food distribution events, spread across four county parks, between now and the end of June.

 Photo: Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County residents who struggle to get fresh, shelf-stable foods because of financial difficulties will have several opportunities  through the middle of the year to get those foods at no cost.

Volunteer Gwinnett is holding several free drive thru food distribution events at four Gwinnett County parks between now and June as part of the Gwinnett Serves effort. The parks include: Bryson Park in Lilburn, Best Friend Park in Norcross, Shorty Howell Park in Duluth and Lenora Park in Snellville.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.