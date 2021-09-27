Online specialty coffee roaster Volcanica Coffee is expanding its operations with a bigger warehouse in Suwanee, the coffee company and Partnership Gwinnett officials announced on Monday. The 12,447-square-foot warehouse is twice the size of its previous facility.
Online specialty coffee roaster Volcanica Coffee is expanding its metro Atlanta presence with a bigger warehouse in Suwanee, the coffee company and Partnership Gwinnett officials announced on Monday.
The company is expected to create 10 new jobs in a $150,000 capital investment in a 12,447-square-foot warehouse that is located at 4110 Tench Road, Suite H. The new warehouse is twice the size of Volcanica's previous warehouse in the metro area and the capital investments also include new equipment and increased coffee inventory.
“Customers already rave about our high-quality specialty coffee and now we are going to make it even better,” Volcanica Coffee CEO and Founder Maurice Contreras said. “We are thrilled to grow into this new facility that will improve our coffee quality due to a new climate-controlled warehouse that will also improve our employee’s work environment.”
Volcanica imports more than 150 exotic coffees from volcanic areas around the world. It was ranked No. 514 on Inc. magazine's 5000-Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America and it is planning to grow its business by 150% over the next five years.
Local officials expressed excitement over Volcanica's expansion.
“Since opening their doors in Suwanee in July 2019, this family-owned and operated business has become one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S,” Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette said. “With this state-of-the art expansion, Volcanica Coffee is bringing new jobs and investment to Suwanee, putting them in the top echelon of employers in our community. I’m excited to see Volcanica continue to grow and provide an eclectic blend of coffees to the community and to the region.”
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson added, “Volcanica Coffee is a world-class brand that is now in a world-class county. We are grateful the company chose to grow in Gwinnett and provide stable jobs, incomes and investments in our community.”
And Partnership Gwinnett Director of Business Retention and Expansion Deven Cason, who worked with Georgia Power on securing the expansion, said, “It is wonderful to see Volcanica Coffee grow at such a fast pace in Gwinnett County. This new warehouse will help facilitate their projected growth and will be a great place for them to grow into.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.