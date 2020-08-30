A virtual summit is being planned for next month to teach Gwinnettians what they should, and should not, do to stay safe during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease pandemic.
The Gwinnett Cares Healthcare Summit is scheduled for Sept. 2, with sessions being offered via Zoom and Facebook Live from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The summit is expected to focus on concerns in the medical community, how to keep the virus from spreading in workplaces and what all residents of the county can do to prevent themselves from getting the disease.
“Gwinnett Cares will offer a must see online healthcare summit designed to help the Gwinnett community better navigate through COVID-19,” organizers said in an announcement. “This is the perfect opportunity for Gwinnettians to get fact-based information that will dispel the many myths about what best practices are and clarify what we NEED to be doing to help minimize, as best we can, the impact of COVID-19 on our daily lives.”
Officials from the Gwinnett County health department, Northside Hospital, Eastside Medical Center, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, View Point Health, Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett, Four Corners Primary Care Center and the Gwinnett Coalition for Health & Human Services will provide information during the summit.
The summit is free for members of the community to participate in and they can join via Zoom of the Gwinnett Care Facebook page at the time of the session they are interested in listening to to watch a Facebook Live broadcast. Anyone interested in receiving Zoom information can register at www.eventbrite.com/e/117899886735.
The three sessions include:
8 to 9 a.m. — FOR A HEALTHIER GWINNETT:♦ Organizers said it is “designed for physicians, healthcare professionals and first responders this discussion will focus on top concerns in the medical community.” Topics will include: the current state of care and forecasts; healthcare resources that are available; testing and mitigation strategies; best practices and protocols; challenges impacting service delivery; and collaboration and support needed
♦ 9 to 10 a.m. — BUSINESS CONTINUITY THROUGH COVID-19:♦ Organizers said, “employers big and small from all sectors are encouraged to dial into this discussion to learn more about safety in the workplace,” with guidance offered on: office reentry; testing vs. symptom-based strategies and protocols; workplace wellness programs needed; addressing employee anxiety and morale; support resources for employers; and what’s in the forecast.
♦ 10 to 11 a.m. — WHAT WE ALL NEED TO KNOW: “All Gwinnett citizens are encouraged to dial into this science-based discussion to ensure you are navigating based upon fact, not urban tale, when it comes to COVID-19,” organizers said. “We’ll share must-know information and connect you to critical resources available to you and your family.” The session will cover: the latest testing protocols and resources; what to do if exposed to COVID-19; prevention measures; who’s more vulnerable and why; quarantine protocols; resources for un/underinsured; importance of wellness visits; managing fear, anxiety and worry; and preparing for the flu season ahead.
