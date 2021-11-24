State officials have filed insurance fraud charges against a Virginia woman wanted in connection with a case out of Gwinnett County.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced the charges against Blacksburg, Va. resident Cassondra Daniele Fuller, 30, this week. Fuller faces three counts of insurance fraud for fraudulent claims she made before she moved from Georgia to Virginia.
“Before moving to Virginia, Ms. Fuller made three separate stolen property claims with USAA Casualty Insurance Company by submitting fraudulent photographs generated from the internet in an attempt to pass them off as her personal belongings,” King said.
“The suspect was paid on the first two claims totaling $7,537.11 and attempted to receive payment on the third claim totaling approximately $14,000.”
Anyone who has information about the case against Fuller is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.