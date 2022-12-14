Thanks to a foster parent’s social media efforts, Buford-based Jambos Donates is more than doubling its pajama output in the final month of 2022.
Now in its fifth year of operation, Jambos provides new pajamas for foster children in Georgia and throughout the country. In 2022, the nonprofit founded by Rebekah Black will have served children in all 50 states and in 13 countries, sending out some 22,000 pairs of children’s sleepwear.
This summer, Jambos sent some pajamas to a foster parent – Black thinks she lives in Illinois – who happens to have more than 1 million followers on TikTok. To say the nonprofit was subsequently inundated by requests would be a bit of an understatement.
“Last week, we went viral on TikTok via a foster mom who has a million followers,” said Black on Monday afternoon. “She posted about how we had sent her pajamas in the summer, and in 72 hours we got 1,641 foster family requests in our inbox. To put that in context, last year we received 127 requests. So in three days’ time, we received eight times (the requests) we’d had before in a whole year.
“She posted that she didn’t know the age of the baby they were bringing to her, but she said she had bottles and pajamas from Jambos and she gave us a shoutout. Within hours our inboxes were blowing up, our social media was growing by the hundreds and we started getting requests from agencies all over the world. It has just blown up overnight.”
While Black relates she’s got a lot of volunteers to help out, Jambos is also in need of some operating capital and – surprise! – pajamas. Jambos is seeking to collect 11,000 pajamas for kids of all ages and sizes. The organization is also in need of donations to fund the shipment of all those jammies at an estimated cost of $30,000 to $32,000.
“We have quite a problem on our hands here because operationally we’ve had to make a huge shift to try to accommodate those orders as quickly as we can,” she said. “It’s been a great little issue here. We have 91 donation sites in the community this holiday season and we’ve got people coming out of the woodwork to help making it all possible. People are donating funds, volunteers are donating time, people are bringing pajamas and we would love to invite anybody and everybody to (help with) those opportunities.”
Black said Jambos’ original December plan was to ship about 6,000 pairs of pajamas, but now she’s looking at amassing and sending out close to double that amount.
“We’re about a fourth of the way through, but we still need a lot of help – we’ve got to ship these things,” she said. “We hit every single state in a week; we have requests from all 50 states because of this viral TikTok. We’re going to be shipping out a lot of pajamas.”
When the rush of the holiday season passes, January will bring yet another rash of requests. When asked what she envisioned 2023 to look like for Jambos, Black said, “We are going to continue to serve the kids all over the country and we’ll take on new territories internationally because we do that every year.
“Infrastructure-wise, we want to create systems that will allow us to scale new territories, whether that’s finding a new place for Jambos to be working out of or bringing awareness closer to where we are. We’ve also got our gala and golf tournament coming up, so we’ll be raising the funds to help the kids. We’ve already met our 2022 goal of 21,000 kids, so we’ll look to exceed that by helping 25,000 kids next year.”
