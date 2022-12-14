Jambos Volunteers Have Been Busy at the Warehouse This Holiday Season.jpg

Jambos volunteers pose with boxes of pajamas. A viral TikTok has led the organization to nearly double its December number of donated pajamas.

 Photo: Jambos

Thanks to a foster parent’s social media efforts, Buford-based Jambos Donates is more than doubling its pajama output in the final month of 2022.

Now in its fifth year of operation, Jambos provides new pajamas for foster children in Georgia and throughout the country. In 2022, the nonprofit founded by Rebekah Black will have served children in all 50 states and in 13 countries, sending out some 22,000 pairs of children’s sleepwear.