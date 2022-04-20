Downtown Lawrenceville has a new place to grab a burger.
Customers were streaming into Village Burger's new location at 137 South Perry St., Suite B on Thursday to try out items from its menu as the owners greeted their new customers. The owners had previously announced on Facebook that an opening could come as early as this week and a sign on the restaurant's front patio confirmed it on Thursday, encouraging downtown visitors to step inside.
Village Burger's menu includes three beef hamburgers, a veggie burger, a turkey burger, a chicken sandwich, a BLT, a grilled cheese sandwich, chicken tenders, ice cream, fries, salads, beer, wine, a kids menu and four styles of one-quarter-pound char-broiled hot dogs.
The hot dog styles include Chicago-style, slaw dogs, chili cheese dogs and hot dog where the customer can choose how it is dressed.
This is Village Burger's fifth location. It already has locations in Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Tucker and Cumming. It's website can be found at villageburger.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.