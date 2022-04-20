Downtown Lawrenceville is getting closer to having a new place to grab a burger.
Village Burger recently announced it was waiting on a final inspection before it could open at 137 South Perry St., Suite B. Owners said in a Facebook post that an opening could come as early as this week. They added that they would announce an opening date on Facebook beforehand.
As of Wednesday, an opening date announcement had not been made. The restaurant was accepting employment applications from people interested in working at the eatery on Wednesday afternoon, however.
Village Burger's menu includes three beef hamburgers, a veggie burger, a turkey burger, a chicken sandwich, a BLT, a grilled cheese sandwich, chicken tenders, ice cream, fries, salads, beer, wine, a kids menu and four styles of one-quarter-pound char-broiled hot dogs.
The hot dog styles include Chicago-style, slaw dogs, chili cheese dogs and hot dog where the customer can choose how it is dressed.
Village Burger already has locations in Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Tucker and Cumming. It's website can be found at villageburger.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.