Thanks to a grant from the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, Gwinnett-based View Point Heath will be able to expand its response to the needs of community members struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
View Point Health, a community behavioral health center that provides service to residents in Gwinnett, Rockdale and Newton counties who need treatment and support with mental illness, substance abuse and intellectual and developmental challenges, is offering free once-a-week virtual support groups for those who have been negatively affected by the pandemic.
The group meetings are held via Zoom and are facilitated by a trained clinician.
“Our frontline healthcare professionals, teachers, first responders, clergy and many others have asked for supportive services to help cope with the stressors of navigating life during these challenging times,” said View Point Health CEO Jennifer Hibbard in a news release. “We are hoping these support groups offer that comfort and help participants gain new skills to persevere through the prolonged pandemic.”
A Best of Gwinnett winner in 2020 for counseling and mental health services, View Point Health, which has a team of psychiatrists, nurses, licensed counselors, social workers and other professionals, touts as its vision “Building healthy lives and healthy families through high-quality comprehensive care.”
