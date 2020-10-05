Vietnamese-Americans who are supporting President Donald Trump and other Republicans in next month's general election will hold a rally in Gwinnett County on Thursday to drum up support for the GOP.
Vietnamese-American Republicans of Georgia announced they will hold the rally from 10 a.m. until noon in the parking lot at City Farmers Market, which is located at 1630 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The group is highlighting Trump prominently in promotional materials for the rally, but those materials also list several other Republican candidates for various offices that the group is encouraging voters to support.
Those other candidates include U.S. Sen. David Perdue, 7th Congressional District candidate Rich McCormick, 6th Congressional District candidate Karen Handel, Gwinnett County Sheriff's Candidate Lou Solis, Gwinnett commission chairman candidate David Post and state Senate District 48 candidate Matt Reeves.
One interesting tidbit from the event flyer is that the candidate from the U.S. Senate special election for Sen. Kelly Loeffler's seat that the group is encouraging voters to support is not Loeffler — who is running to fill the remainder of the seat's term — but rather U.S. Rep. Doug Collins.
