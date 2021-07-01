A Lawrenceville man was killed and a teenager from Memphis, Tenn., is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred Thursday in the early morning hours at Durant Sugarloaf Apartments in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Officers were dispatched just after midnight to a “person shot” call at 50 St. Marlowe Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville. Police said upon arrival they found Kapri Ward, 29, dead at the scene and Jamar Quarles, 17, was injured.
At this time, investigators are exploring all motives, police officials said. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, with any useful information.
Anyone who has information to share in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-051311
