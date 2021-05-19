Police have identified the victims in a quadruple shooting that occurred earlier this month at the Preston Hills at Mill Creek Apartments.
Two Buford residents, 24-year-old Edgar J. Cruz Fuentes and 27-year-old Deniss Becerra died from injuries they sustained in the shooting. Fuentes died at the scene of the shooting while Becerra died later at a hospital.
A third Buford resident, 20-year-old Ronald R. Cruz-Fuentes is in critical condition while Lawrenceville resident Lillian Kayarath, 20, was treated for her injuries at a hospital and released.
"At this time, a motive for the murder is not clear and witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said.
Police were called to the apartment complex, which is located at 2910 Buford Drive in Buford shortly before 2:30 a.m. on May 12 on a report that someone had been shot.
Edgar Fuentes was found dead in the apartment's kitchen and the three other victims were taken to a hospital to be treated for their wounds.
Police said at the time that they do not have a description of a suspect, or suspects, and that all possible motives were being explored.
Anyone who has information about the shooting can call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. A cash reward is offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-036618.
