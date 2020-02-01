Two accidents on Interstate 85 led to an explosion and a fire that shut down the interstate, in both directions, for hours and caused drivers to flee on foot near Jimmy Carter Boulevard Saturday morning, according to Gwinnett County police.
Gwinnett firefighters and police both responded to the scene of the accident, which occurred at about 7:50 a.m. on I-85 northbound near Jimmy Carter Boulevard. There were two fatalities — identified Saturday night as Norcross resident Emerald Lynn, 31, and Snellville resident Yonas Worku, 44 — and police said fuel leaked from the truck into a storm drain and caught fire.
Police said a silver Volkswagen Passat driven by Lynn had stopped in the second from right lane on the interstate after it had been in an accident with another vehicle. That accident was separate from the one in which Lynn and Worku were killed.
Worku had been driving a Freightliner truck with a fuel tanker trailer filled with about approximately 8500 pounds of fuel, according to police.
"Worku approached the rear of Lynn’s stopped vehicle, and for unknown reasons, was unable to stop or avoid a collision," police said in a statement. "After the initial collision, both vehicles separated from each other before the tanker truck spun sideways across four lanes of traffic, causing it to flip multiple times.
"Both vehicles came to rest adjacent to one another, and both were quickly engulfed in flames. Both Lynn and Worku died from injuries sustained during the incident."
The fire quickly became a massive incident that affected northbound and southbound drivers, with northbound closed, at least partially, for up to 10 hours although southbound lanes were also closed for a few hours as well. DeKalb fire officials aided their Gwinnett counterparts in battling what ended up being multiple fires.
“While arriving to the scene, officers observed a large explosion from the area of the reported accident,” a police spokesperson said. “When they arrived they located an overturned tanker truck and a passenger car fully engulfed in flames.”
Police said the fuel that spread into the storm drain caught fire underneath the interstate and the flames emerged from a storm drain near Crescent Drive on the southbound side.
“This resulted in multiple fires and large smoke stacks on and around both Interstate 85 northbound and southbound,” a police spokesperson said in a statement. “As a result, traffic on Interstate 85 southbound was diverted onto Beaver Ruin Road.
“Several drivers that were stopped on the Interstate were evacuated on foot from their vehicle and took cover behind nearby business. Fire personnel addressed all active fires until it was contained to the accident scene and eventually completely extinguished.”
Northbound traffic was diverted at Pleasantdale Road in DeKalb County.
Georgia Department of Transportation officials said the southbound lanes reopened early in the afternoon, but the northbound lanes remained closed for several more hours, starting at Interstate 285, until repairs to the roadway could be completed.
“The impacted section of I-85 is approximately 100 feet by 70 feet and all five lanes of the highway are affected,” GDOT said.
Two lanes re-opened around 3 p.m. and the remaining lanes opened shortly after 6 p.m.
