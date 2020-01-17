Police say a man shot in a Tuesday evening drive-by shooting died on Thursday evening.
Police said 18-year-old Angel Cruz died after he was shot in his Lawrenceville home on Tuesday night. The case is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Police believe the shooting may be gang related.
Gwinnett County Police responded to the 3100 block of Dunlin Way in Lawrenceville on Tuesday night after receiving a call about a person shot.
When officers arrived to the scene on Tuesday, police said Cruz had at least one gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
Investigators interviewed witnesses at the scene. The preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was a drive-by and the motive for the shooting is possibly gang related.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or leave anonymous tips for Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com. Use case number 20-004418 when reporting information.
Lilburn police said Cruz and his relatives were involved in a March 2018 incident in which he and his relatives got into an altercation with officers in the parking lot of a church on Lawrenceville Highway.
Lilburn 38-year-old Wilmer R. Cruz and 37-year-old Cristina Cruz, Angel’s father and mother, for numerous charges stemming from the altercation with police officers. Angel, 16 at the time, and his older brother, Wilmer Cruz Jr., were also arrested.
On March 25, Lilburn Police located a runaway teenager near 4830 Lawrenceville Highway. Officers located the teenager with Wilmer Cruz Jr., 17 years old at the time, who refused to leave that car when directed by police.
Wilmer Cruz Sr. and Cristina Cruz confronted officers and “several other people” approached the car. Cristina Cruz tried to get between one officer and the car, and the officer responded by pulling out his ASP baton and attempted to push several people back.
Wilmer Cruz Sr. and his son Angel Cruz rushed at the officer, who went to strike Cruz Sr. in the leg with his baton, but stopped when he saw children were nearby. The two men grappled with the officer who escaped and holstered his baton. Cristina Cruz eventually pointed a taser at the officers, but did not fire it.
Cruz Sr. and Cruz Jr. both pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of an officer in June. Cristina Cruz was convicted of removal of weapon from public official, aggravated assault on a peace officer, attempted removal of weapon from public official and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers in September.
