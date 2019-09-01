Gwinnett County police said a man who was shot outside Dave & Buster's at Sugarloaf Mills on Saturday night is expected to survive.
Police said 19-year-old Aaron Autrey Jr. suffered a single gunshot wound in the parking lot when officers responded to a call regarding a shooting.
"(Autry) was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injury and expected to survive," police said in a statement.
Autrey was the only one at the mall who was wounded.
He told detectives he and his friends got into an altercation with another group inside the mall. The fight carried over to the parking lot when the suspects began firing shots at Autrey and his friends.
"Detectives are working to develop leads and believe the incident was isolated," the police statement said.
The public can report information to detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com. Reference case number 19-080432 when reporting information.