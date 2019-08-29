Gwinnett County police said a 23-year-old driver was killed in a collision while pursuing a driver who had committed hit-and-run minutes earlier.
Munsha Shekhani was stopped on Steve Reynolds Boulevard near Interstate 85 in Duluth on Tuesday when police said an older-model truck or SUV rammed into the back of her car. The vehicle that rear-ended her fled and Shekhani pursued it west on Steve Reynolds Boulevard.
The fleeing suspect narrowly avoided a collision after turning left on Venture Drive, but Shekhani was less lucky. Her car collided with a box truck and she died from serious injuries suffered in the accident.
Police said the hit-and-run suspect continued on and never contacted police.
The Accident Investigation Unit can be reached at 678-442-5653. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Use case numbers 19-078907 and 19-078942 when reporting information about the incident.