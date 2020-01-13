Gwinnett Police said a driver injured in a Jan. 3 accident in Grayson died on Sunday.
Police said 32-year-old Norcross man Jaafar Bilal was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after the accident. Investigators with Gwinnett County police were notified he died on Sunday.
According to the initial accident report, the driver of a white Toyota Tundra was traveling south on Hillside Drive, maneuvering around a curve. Bilal, driving a blue Mazda Protege, was moving in the opposite direction. Bilal's Mazda was trailed by a blue Ford Explorer.
According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the Toyota crossed the center line and struck the Mazda head-on. The Mazda spun around and came to rest facing the opposite direction.
The driver of the Ford attempted to maneuver around the collision but struck the rear of the Mazda in the process. The Ford eventually left the roadway on the right shoulder and came to rest against a tree, according to the accident report.
The accident report said the driver of the Toyota did not know what caused the collision and contested leaving their lane. The driver of the Ford told police the Toyota was moving quickly around the curve when it wobbled and struck the Mazda.
Police said additional details are being investigated in this case.
