Gwinnett County police are trying to determine why a rapper from the Houston, Texas area was fatally shot in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 early Friday morning, and are asking witnesses to step forward as they try to identify a suspect.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said Sugar Land, Texas resident Corey "Chucky Trill" Detiege, 33, was shot by an unknown assailant shortly before 3 a.m. near Jimmy Carter Boulevard on I-85. Officers responding to a call about the shooting found a stopped vehicle and Detiege, who had been shot at least once.
Detiege was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his wounds.
"Detectives responded to the scene and began speaking with witnesses," Flynn said. "There is currently no description of the suspect vehicle. Investigators believe that there may be witnesses to either the shooting or the events leading up to the shooting. Detectives are asking those people to come forward and contact the police department with any information that they have."
News outlets in Texas are reporting that Detiege was in the Atlanta area for the NBA All-Star Game, which is set to take place Sunday at State Farm Arena.
At this point, police have not yet determined the motive for the shooting so it remains under investigation.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-017155.
