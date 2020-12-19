Suwanee will seem like the center of the American political universe on Monday.
Both Republicans and Democrats are sending high profile figures to the city to campaign for Senate runoff candidates from their respective parties. Ivanka Trump, daughter of current President Donald Trump, will participate in a fireside chat as part of a campaign tour in Georgia to support U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both R-Ga.
Meanwhile, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will make her second visit to Gwinnett County in as many months as she visits Suwanee to campaign for Democratic Party Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock. Harris previously headlined a rally at the Infinite Energy Center on Nov. 1, just two days before this year's general election.
The Republican and Democratic parties have not yet released details on when on Monday the visits by Trump and Harris to Suwanee will take place, or where their appearances will be.
Gwinnett was a longtime Republican stronghold in Georgia, but it has shifted heavily to the Democrats in recent election cycles as the county becomes more diverse. The county went for President-elect Joe Biden and Harris, as well as for Ossoff and Warnock, in the Nov. 3 general election.
