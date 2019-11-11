The selfless commitment of service by military veterans to their nation was brought up time and again Monday as Gwinnett County leaders, residents and veterans gathered for the county's annual Veterans Day ceremony in Lawrenceville.
Retired Brig. Gen. Curt Rauhurt delivered the ceremony's keynote address at the ceremony, which was held at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.
As he spoke, Rauhurt evoked the memory of generations of military servicemen and women while recounting the history of Veterans Day, starting as a time to honor World War I veterans and later to highlight veterans of all military conflicts.
"Since the first shots at Lexington and Concord were fired and our revolutionary war began, American men and women have answered the call of duty," said Rauhurt, who is the executive vice-president and chief operating officer at Georgia Military College. "Millions of Americans have fought and died on the battlefields here and abroad to defend our friends and way of life.
"Today, our troops continue to make the ultimate sacrifices, and even as we lose troops, more Americans step up and say 'I'm ready to serve. You can count on me to defend this country.' They follow in the footsteps of generations of fine Americans."
The ceremony in Lawrenceville was one of a handful of Veterans Day events which took place around Gwinnett County Monday. Sugar Hill and Peachtree Corners officials also held ceremonies in their respective cities.
The county's ceremony was steeped in reverence for veterans, beginning with nearly every veteran in attendance — nearly three dozen all together — marching into the event together.
Members of the Patriot Guard Riders who held American flags formed two lines along the walkway for the veterans to walk between as the entered the ceremony.
The veterans were then asked to raised their hands to be recognized by the conflict they served in. The oldest served in World War II, while the others served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom and the global war on terror.
A wreath was also laid at the memorial in honor of veterans and members of the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution served refreshments after the ceremony ended.
"Veterans are very special to Gwinnett County government because we have so many veterans who actually are employees or who have worked for the county at some point in the past," county Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said.
"We make no bones about the fact that we recruit directly from folks who are coming out of the military. We have lots of folks who serve in the reserves. We have made special provisions in how we deal with that because we consider that very important service."