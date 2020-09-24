A Gwinnettian who was severely injured while serving his country is starring in a new military-themed ad released by former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Thursday.
Retired Army Master Sgt. Cedric King, a resident of Duluth, starts the ad by talking about losing both of his legs in combat because of an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2012. He also talked about how some of his friends died in combat.
He then goes on to criticize remarks recently attributed to President Donald Trump before moving on to praise Biden.
"The guys who had their coffins draped with our nation's colors, those are the real heroes, and you mean to tell me you call them suckers, losers," King said as images of Trump with service men and women flashes on the screen. "With all due respect, I think you missed it on this one."
King's comment is a reference to an article that appeared in "The Atlantic" earlier this month, which cited several sources who claimed Trump allegedly referred to service members who died in combat as "losers" and "suckers," and allegedly asked that disabled veterans be kept out of military parades.
As the ad continues, images of Biden at military memorials and meeting with servicemen and women begin to appear.
As the images of Biden appear, King says, "A public servant is the greatest servant. We need someone in that White House that understands what it means to serve. I know Joe Biden understands the sacrifices that troops make and that's the guy that I want leading this country."
