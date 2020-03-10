Gwinnett Technical College announced its foundation received a $10,000 grant from Verizon to fund engineering and business technology scholarships.
Scholarships will be awarded for Fall 2020 semester to students showing exemplary academic qualifications and who demonstrate financial need.
“We are so grateful for Verizon’s support of our students and programs,” Ebony Starks, Executive Director of Gwinnett Tech Foundation said. "Gwinnett Tech plays a vital role in the provision of a skilled workforce and for this reason it is critical that we keep up with industry demand in growing technology sectors. Verizon’s grant is a vital component of supporting students in these growing industries."
The Gwinnett Tech Foundation offers approximately 177 scholarship opportunities annually to offset the costs of tuition, fees, books, and related program supplies. These scholarships play an important role in alleviating barriers to a student's ability to complete their education. Since 1994, the Gwinnett Tech Foundation has invested over $43 million in student and program support, with $5.5 million being used for scholarships and tuition assistance. Nearly 10,000 students have been served through the Foundation's programs.
Verizon has supported educational initiatives for underserved populations with grants focused on providing opportunities to pursue careers in technology.
“Verizon remains steadfast in our commitment to bridging the digital divide in underserved communities,” Julie Smith, Director-Government Affairs with Verizon said. “Our mission is to broaden opportunities that prepare individuals for meaningful careers now, and for generations to come. We are proud to partner with Gwinnett Technical College’s leadership to work toward this goal in the community.”
