Police are seeking help identifying the suspects of 26 vehicle break-ins that occurred Tuesday morning in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
The area where the break-ins occurred is near Sugarloaf Mills in Duluth and along Sugarloaf Parkway and Georgia Highway 316.
The Gwinnett County Police Department said the break-ins occurred between 2-4 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the parking lots of seven hotels and apartment complexes.
The suspects, according to police, arrived at the locations in a black SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle appeared to have blacked out rims and a long sticker on the top portion of the rear window.
According to police, witnesses and surveillance footage indicated the suspects are three black males. Suspect No. 1 wore a blue jacket, suspect No. 2 wore a bulky black jacket and white tennis shoes, and suspect No. 3 wore a black hoodie and red tennis shoes.
The suspects broke into the vehicles by smashing a window, police said, with wallets being the most common item stolen.
Police said the break-ins occurred at the following locations:
- Hearthside Sugarloaf Apartments – 5600 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville
- Hampton Inn – 1135 Lakes Parkway, Lawrenceville
- Comfort Inn and Suites – 2225 Riverside Parkway, Lawrenceville
- Herrington Mill Apartments – 1564 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville
- Country Inn and Suites – 989 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville
- Hampton Inn – 6010 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville
- Homewood Suites – 1775 North Brown Road, Lawrenceville
Gwinnett police used the break-ins to remind the community to remove valuable items such as purses, wallets, electronics and weapons from vehicles, especially when parked outside overnight.
Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call GCPD at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
