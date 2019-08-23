A vegan food and lifestyle festival that was previously held in Duluth will be at Norcross’ Lillian Webb Park on Saturday.
The Indie Green Festival will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can browse demonstrations and learn vegan topics at information booths.
There will be a diverse array of vegan and plant-based cuisine available and pop-up shops for more than 50 local artisans and vendors that will offer “cruelty-free” products and gifts.
There will be guest speakers and musical performances on stage. While adults are browsing products, children can spend time in the kids zone. The event will follow the Norcross Community Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lillian Webb Park.
The previous Indie Green Festival was held at the Duluth Town Green in May.