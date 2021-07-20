Students hang out on the Georgia Gwinnett College campus in Lawrenceville in this file photo. GGC officials are touting the more than $508 million impact a new University System of Georgia study shows the school has on the local economy.
Georgia Gwinnett College and local officials have long touted the college's importance to Gwinnett County and the latest economic impact numbers form the University System of Georgia show just how important the school is.
The college's impact on the local economy totals up to half-a-billion dollars, or more than $508 million to be exact, according to the university system. GGC officials were highlighting that number Tuesday.
“GGC continues to be a significant contributor to the economy of Gwinnett County and the surrounding region,” GGC President Jann L. Joseph said in a statement. “As the county grows, GGC is excited to be part of that growth.”
The University System of Georgia looks at several factors when determining a school's economic impact, and the latest economic impact looks at data collected between July 2019 and June 2020. The overall university system had an economic impact of $18.6 billion in Georgia during that time period.
Factors that the University of Georgia’s Selig Center for Economic Growth looks at for the report includes the number of jobs created, both on campus and in the community, by the school's presence, as well as the number of alumni it has working in the local area.
In GGC's case, the USG said it has created 3,834 jobs. That includes 799 on campus jobs and another 3,035 jobs in the surrounding community.
GGC also has more than 9,000 alumni who are living, working and serving communities in Gwinnett and elsewhere, according to the university system.
GGC officials said that, when capital outlay for building projects it has undertaken over the years is added in, the college has had a $4.8 billion economic impact over a period spanning more than a decade.
“With each graduating class, GGC’s full impact is expressed in important ways throughout the region and beyond,” Joseph said. “Our alumni are our true legacy.”
