Lovin Elementary School students had some four-legged guests — as well as a couple of guests who were covered in feathers — this past week.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Georgia office brought the USDA's Urban Agriculture Initiative to the school on Wednesday to give students a chance to see, touch and learn about farm animals in a hands-on setting.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.