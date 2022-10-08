Newton Gilman from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Georgia Farm Service Agency shows a rooster to Lovin Elementary School students during a U.S. Department of Agriculture Urban Agriculture Initiative event at the school on Wednesday.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Georgia Farm Service Agency Executive Director Arthur Tripp high fives Lovin Elementary School students during a USDA Urban Agriculture Initiative event at the school on Wednesday.
Lovin Elementary School students learn about a beef cow during a U.S. Department of Agriculture Urban Agriculture Initiative event at the school on Wednesday.
A Lovin Elementary School student locks eyes with a beef cow during a U.S. Department of Agriculture Urban Agriculture Initiative event at the school on Wednesday.
Lovin Elementary School students stroke the fur on a donkey during a U.S. Department of Agriculture Urban Agriculture Initiative event at the school on Wednesday.
Lovin Elementary School students learn about donkeys during a U.S. Department of Agriculture Urban Agriculture Initiative event at the school on Wednesday.
A baby goat munches on grass during a U.S. Department of Agriculture Urban Agriculture Initiative event at Lovin Elementary School on Wednesday.
Baby goats munch on grass during a U.S. Department of Agriculture Urban Agriculture Initiative event at Lovin Elementary School on Wednesday.
Lovin Elementary School students get to feel a sheep's wool during a U.S. Department of Agriculture Urban Agriculture Initiative event at the school on Wednesday.
Lovin Elementary School students raise their hands to answer a question about dairy cows during a U.S. Department of Agriculture Urban Agriculture Initiative event at the school on Wednesday.
Lovin Elementary School students get to feel a sheep's wool during a U.S. Department of Agriculture Urban Agriculture Initiative event at the school on Wednesday.
Lovin Elementary School students had some four-legged guests — as well as a couple of guests who were covered in feathers — this past week.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Georgia office brought the USDA's Urban Agriculture Initiative to the school on Wednesday to give students a chance to see, touch and learn about farm animals in a hands-on setting.
The Urban Agriculture Initiative is an effort to teach students who live in areas where farms are less common, especially in metropolitan areas, about the importance of agriculture in the U.S.
"One thing that is clear is that agriculture is the top industry in the state of Georgia, and we've got to ensure that we've got a pathway for all of our young people to play a role in agriculture," USDA Georgia Farm Service Agency Executive Director Arthur Tripp said. "So we are here in hopes of planting a seed, literally, in our young people that they will be able to experience agriculture not just in a textbook, but experience it in real life."
Lovin is one of three schools in metro Atlanta that the USDA's Georgia office chose to visit as part of a pilot-like stage to test the Urban Agriculture Initiative. The others were in Fulton County.
The agency reached more than 1,600 students between the three schools.
"If we can take every student and get them out and into fields and get them to touch corn and to see how it's cultivated, that would be great, but in the interest of time and resources, we thought we would bring the experience to the students," Tripp said. "And, hopefully, this is just phase one of our Urban Agriculture kick-off.
"Phase Two is to start engaging with folks in the community who may want to own their own farm or garden, and to plant those seeds with them and talk to them about pathways about how they too can get involved in agriculture."
As part of their farm lesson, Lovin students got to see a beef cow, a milk cow, a couple of chickens, a few goats, a couple of sheep, a pair of donkeys and a lionhead rabbit as they went from one station to the next.
Each student was also given a pack of seeds, so they can grow some produce at home, and a USDA frisbee.
"When you look at this country, over the next 10 years, a lot of our producers are going to reach retirement age," Tripp said. "That's why events like this are so important. When you think about production, when you think about ensuring that we have food and folks to take care and cultivate our food, we've got to plant the seeds early.
"We've got to start to begin the next generation of farmers."
At Lovin, the USDA found they had a bit of a head start on teaching the students about agriculture. The school has its own chicken coop, garden and composting bins.
Lovin Elementary School teacher Gerin Hennebaul said the Urban Agriculture Initiative event complemented what the kids were already learning at the school. Hennebaul is involved in many of the agriculture-related programs offered at the Lawrenceville school.
"I think it's a great extension to all of the Ag-STEM we already have in place here," she said. "Especially because a lot of these kids had heard of these animals, but they've never seen them in person, in real life, where they can go up close and touch them and learn about them."
